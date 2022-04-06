Hotel to be built near future Sonnentag Center Site

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new hotel will be built next to the future home of UW-Eau Claire men’s and women’s basketball.

The Pablo Group announced Wednesday it’s building a SpringHill Suites by Marriott at 1111 Menomonie Street in Eau Claire.

The 128-room hotel will be located next to the County Materials Event and Recreation Complex, which includes the John and Caroline Sonnentag Fieldhouse. Mayo Clinic Health System also plans to build a diagnostic imaging and sports medicine center on the site.

The hotel’s expected to open in 2024. Construction is slated to begin this summer.

The Pablo Group said plans are also in development to build and operate a restaurant on the banks of the Chippewa River.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.