La Crosse Mayo Clinic and Gundersen Health offering second COVID-19 booster

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse and Gundersen Health System are announcing they will offer the second COVID-19 booster vaccine.

According to a release by Mayo Clinic Health System, Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse will offer the second COVID-19 booster vaccination to all eligible patients, beginning the week of April 11. Mayo Clinic Health System says in their release that Mayo patients eligible for the second booster will be contacted through Patient Online Services to schedule an appointment.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its recommendations to allow people who received an initial booster dose to increase their protection against severe disease of COVID-19,” Benjamin Anderson, Nurse Administrator at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, said “Boosters are safe and increase protection from COVID-19.”

According to a release by Gundersen Health System, starting on April 14, Gundersen Health System will offer second boosters of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for patients and non-patients age 50 and older as well as for those who are immunocompromised. Gundersen Health System says in their release that adult Gundersen patients and kids’ parents and guardians can schedule appointments through MyChart or by calling the scheduling line at (608) 775-6829.

