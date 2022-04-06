L.E. Phillips Senior Center welcomes new Executive Director

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The L.E. Phillips Senior Center welcomes its first new Executive Director in 16 years.

On April 1st, 2022, Jackie Minor started her new position as Executive Director. Minor found out about the position as a member of the L.E. Phillips Senior Center.

As someone who has worked at a nonprofit before, she thought it was a great chance to give back to the community.

“Well for me I was somewhat newer to the Eau Claire community, and I was looking for those connections, as well as a place to work out, and as I toured through the volunteer that took me through was so kind and welcoming and somebody gave me a fitness orientation, and it all just kind of fell into place.” Minor said.

Minor says her favorite part of the Senior Center is the fitness room and the people. She is looking forward to building relationships and getting the word out to the community.

For seniors looking to join the L.E. Phillips Senior Center, there are memberships available and you can schedule a tour of the facility. The Senior Center is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For more information about monthly events you can check out the April newsletter.

