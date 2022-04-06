Marshfield’s Daulton Varsho works through early career struggles, looks to build off previous MLB success

PHOENIX, Ari. (WSAW) - Marshfield native Daulton Varsho is preparing to start the MLB season with the Arizona Diamondbacks for the first time in his career.

The roster spot comes after a rollercoaster start to his career. His first taste of the major leagues came in 2020, when he started to experience failure for the first time since his freshman year at the University of Wisconsin in Milwaukee.

“I was really hard on myself and I think just not doing what I normally did and not being myself,” Varsho said.

Through his first 71 games, spanning from 2020 to July of 2021, Varsho hit for a batting average around .150 with just three home runs. But one home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers, just before the MLB All-Star Break, began the turnaround.

“It was a different feeling that I didn’t feel in the big leagues for a while. I think that was a good starting point for me going into the all-star break having a good mental break, Varsho said.

Varsho returned home to Marshfield, where he worked in the batting cages and relaxed.

“Everything seemed to fall into place.”

After the break, Varsho hit 10 more home runs with a .290 batting average over the final two and a half months of the season.

“I just going to have fun. Having fun at the ballpark and just let all the pressure go away for me,” Varsho said.

Now, the catcher turned into an outfielder has an opening day roster spot in the big leagues and a more mature mindset at the plate.

“It’s okay to go 0-for-4. Baseball is tough. It’s basically making that 0-for-4 four good at-bats,” Varsho said.

So when Varsho steps to the plate on Thursday for his first Opening Day start, the fear of failure is no longer challenging him.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.