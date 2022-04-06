Advertisement

Milwaukee elects first Black mayor, Cavalier Johnson

Cavalier Johnson became the first African American elected mayor of Milwaukee, overwhelming a former alderman to win the right to finish the last two years of Tom Barrett’s term
Cavalier Johnson (left) and Bob Donovan will face off in the Milwaukee mayor's race.
Cavalier Johnson (left) and Bob Donovan will face off in the Milwaukee mayor's race.(TMJ4)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Cavalier Johnson became the first African American elected mayor of Milwaukee on Tuesday, overwhelming a former alderman to win the right to finish the last two years of Tom Barrett’s term.

Johnson, who had served as acting mayor since Barrett resigned in December to become U.S. ambassador to Luxembourg, had been considered a heavy favorite after winning a seven-person primary by 20 points.

With unofficial returns nearly complete, Johnson — a Democrat running in a Democratic stronghold — had 68% of the vote to conservative Bob Donovan's 32%.

Barrett had been Milwaukee mayor since 2004.

Johnson, 35, was first elected to the Common Council in 2016 and became president in April 2020.

Donovan, 65, served on the council from 2000 until 2020 when he did not run for reelection. He challenged Barrett for mayor in 2016 and lost by 40 points.

The Wisconsin Democratic Party put $100,000 into Johnson’s campaign while Donovan got $1,250 from the Republican Party of Milwaukee County and $2,500 from a political action committee for Rebecca Kleefisch, the former Republican lieutenant governor who is running for governor this year.

Most Read

Information and results from the 2021 Wisconsin Spring Election.
2022 Wisconsin Spring Election Results
76-year-old Donald Webb was last seen Monday, April 4 at 11:30 a.m.
Chippewa Falls man found safe in Washburn County
Voting stickers
2022 Wisconsin spring general election today
The intersection of the North Crossing and Jeffers Road in Eau Claire, Wis. is under...
Construction begins Monday on several road projects in western Wisconsin
Police Lights
Police: 2-year-old dies after accidentally run over by family member

Latest News

Your Voice, Your Vote
Lazar unseats Evers appointee Kornblum from Court of Appeals
prescription drugs
Listening sessions held on opioid epidemic in Wisconsin
FILE - Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Feb. 8, 2022.
Wisconsin Republicans wrestle over candidate endorsements
Wisconsin Daybook