Most popular baby names in 2022 predicted for Wisconsin

(Hu Chen (custom credit) | Unsplash)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Don’t be shocked if you named your child Charlotte or Oliver and run into strangers who have children with the exact same name.

Those two names are predicted to be the most popular baby names in Wisconsin for 2022, according to research done at by Names.org. The website released Wednesday their top ten predictions of names given to both baby girls and boys in the state this year.

To compile the top ten lists, the organization looked at the most recent data from the Social Security Administration to detect trends among names of children.

“We’ve combined data on the actual births in recent years with user interest on our site to predict the most popular baby names of 2022,” the website said.

For this year, Names.org predicts that the three most popular girl names in Wisconsin will be Charlotte, Olivia, and Evelyn. The top boys names are expected to be Oliver, Liam and Theodore.

Nationally, Olivia and Liam are expected to be the most popular names, according to the website.

Here are the top ten predictions list for the states’ most popular names for girls and boys in 2022:

The girls list:

1. Charlotte

2. Olivia

3. Evelyn

4. Amelia

5. Emma

6. Harper

7. Eleanor

8. Nora

9. Ava

10. Sophia

The names in bold indicate unique names to Wisconsin because they are not predicted to be in the national top 10 girl names of 2022.

The boys list:

1. Oliver

2. Liam

3. Theodore

4. Henry

5. William

6. Owen

7. Noah

8. Jack

9. Levi

10. James

The names in bold indicate unique names to Wisconsin because they are not predicted to be in the national top 10 boy names of 2022.

