Plea agreement reached for Eleva woman connected to hit-and-run

61-year-old Barbara Wiedenbeck was taken into custody Wednesday.
61-year-old Barbara Wiedenbeck pleaded guilty to an amended count of 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety as part of a deferred prosecution agreement. Terms of the agreement include 120 hours of community service.(Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOWN OF PLEASANT VALLEY, Wis. (WEAU) -An Eleva woman that was charged with hit-and-run causing injury in Eau Claire County Circuit Court, pleads guilty to an amended count 1.

61-year-old Barbara Wiedenbeck pleaded guilty to an amended count of 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety as part of a deferred prosecution agreement. Terms of the agreement include 120 hours of community service.

According to the criminal complaint filed to the court, Wiedenbeck is accused of striking a bicyclist while driving northbound on County Highway HHI near Cleghorn and leaving the scene in Aug. of 2021. The bicyclist, a man whose identity has not been released, suffered a broken arm and had multiple scrapes on his face and knees after being thrown from his bicycle after being struck from behind, landing on his side. The bicyclist called 911and was taken to Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire, but said he did not see the vehicle that hit him since they were traveling in the same direction.

The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office arrested Wiedenbeck. According to a detective with the Sheriff’s Office, pieces of the passenger side mirror recovered from the scene of the crash matched the description of the suspected vehicle in the incident, which was later confirmed by physically matching the pieces to the vehicle.

