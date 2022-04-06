Advertisement

Police: Wauwatosa officers shoot, wound armed teenager

Police in a Milwaukee suburb say two officers shot and wounded a 17-year-old who was behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle and pointed a gun at them
(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — Police in a Milwaukee suburb say two officers shot and wounded a 17-year-old who was behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle and pointed a gun at them.

According to Wauwatosa police, the officers made contact with the teen shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday while the vehicle was parked in an alley.

“The driver, and lone occupant, got out of the vehicle. He was armed with a firearm and did not comply with officer’s commands,” a news released stated. “Two officers fired their weapons and struck the subject.”

The officers provided first aid before the teen was taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive. The officers were not injured.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the shooting.

The shooting is the third involving officers in Wauwatosa in the last two years.

Former Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah shot and killed 17-year-old Alvin Cole in February 2020. That shooting was ruled justified self-defense by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office after police said Cole pointed a gun in their direction.

In December 2020, a Wauwatosa police officer shot and injured a 35-year-old woman who was using a wooden stake to hit the officer’s squad car. The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office said that officer acted in self-defense after the woman cracked the windshield of the squad car.

Most Read

Information and results from the 2021 Wisconsin Spring Election.
2022 Wisconsin Spring Election Results
76-year-old Donald Webb was last seen Monday, April 4 at 11:30 a.m.
Chippewa Falls man found safe in Washburn County
Voting stickers
2022 Wisconsin spring general election today
Natalia Hitchcock
Complaint: Mother charged with killing son had “surges of rage,” was agitated by news coverage from Ukraine
The Lake Hallie Police Department said 57-year-old Scott Vaningan of Eau Claire was taken into...
Man accused of threatening officers, hospital staff during OWI arrest charged

Latest News

UW Whitewater campus
Former Whitewater chancellor quit over free speech survey
Rebecca Kleefisch, Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor
GOP-backed school board candidates win in Milwaukee suburbs
Your Voice, Your Vote
Lazar unseats Evers appointee Kornblum from Court of Appeals
Cavalier Johnson (left) and Bob Donovan will face off in the Milwaukee mayor's race.
Milwaukee elects first Black mayor, Cavalier Johnson