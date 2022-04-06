Advertisement

RED LOBSTER

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

We are nominating the Eau Claire Red Lobster for the Sunshine Award. Last week Red Lobster welcomed our Aquaculture class to their restaurant. They were patient and kind to our high school class of twenty students, many that had never eaten at their restaurant before. We appreciate all the staff that prepared our food, provided excellent service, and organized the bills for our large group.

Neilsville HS Aquaculture class

