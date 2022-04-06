Advertisement

Reward offered for information about bald eagle shot near Colfax

The eagle was shot last week and suffered a broken wing and lead poisoning.
An adult female bald eagle was shot near Colfax, Wis. The Raptor Education Group said the eagle...
An adult female bald eagle was shot near Colfax, Wis. The Raptor Education Group said the eagle was likely shot mid-flight and had over 20 shots in her body, resulting in lead poisoning and a broken wing. The eagle was in critical condition as of Sunday, April 3, 2022.(Raptor Education Group, Inc.)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANTIGO, Wis. (WEAU) - A reward is being offered for information about a bald eagle was shot near Colfax in Dunn County last week.

The Raptor Education Group is offering a $3,000 reward for tips about the shooting, which left the raptor with lead poisoning and a broken wing.

The female eagle was found in the Town of Cooks Valley. The Raptor Education Group said it appears the eagle was struck with bird shot while in mid-flight and had over 20 shots in her body. As of Sunday, the eagle was in “critical” condition. The Department of Natural Resources is investigating the shooting, the organization said.

In addition to the reward from the Raptor Education Group, citizens in Chippewa and Dunn counties and surrounding areas have also pledged rewards for anyone who provides information to law enforcement leading to an arrest. As of Wednesday morning, those reward pledges eclipsed $3,000, which combined with the reward being offered by the Raptor Education group puts the total reward over $6,000.

Peregrine Falcon and Adult Bald Eagle Shot I sure hate to begin the week with difficult news. However, it is our...

Posted by Raptor Education Group, Inc. on Sunday, April 3, 2022

The Raptor Education Group, which rehabilitates injured or sick birds, said they were aware of 32 shootings involving protected species of birds last year, including a dozen instances of a bald eagle being shot. The organization also reported that they took in a peregrine falcon, which was recently on protected species lists, last week after it had been shot in New London Thursday, but it died due to its injuries.

In regards to the shooting of the bald eagle, the organization said that it’s hard to mistake an adult bald eagle for any other type of bird due to its clearly-visible white head and white tail feathers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Department of Natural Resources or the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office.

The Raptor Education Group is a nonprofit dedicated to the care and rehabilitation of wild birds and public education on wildlife issues. You can visit their website for more information about their work, to donate or to learn more about birds.

An adult female bald eagle was shot near Colfax, Wis. The Raptor Education Group said the eagle...
An adult female bald eagle was shot near Colfax, Wis. The Raptor Education Group said the eagle was likely shot mid-flight and had over 20 shots in her body, resulting in lead poisoning and a broken wing. Here, a worker with the non-profit organization helps examine the eagle.(Raptor Education Group, Inc.)

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information and results from the 2021 Wisconsin Spring Election.
2022 Wisconsin Spring Election Results
76-year-old Donald Webb was last seen Monday, April 4 at 11:30 a.m.
Chippewa Falls man found safe in Washburn County
Voting stickers
2022 Wisconsin spring general election today
Natalia Hitchcock
Complaint: Mother charged with killing son had “surges of rage,” was agitated by news coverage from Ukraine
The Lake Hallie Police Department said 57-year-old Scott Vaningan of Eau Claire was taken into...
Man accused of threatening officers, hospital staff during OWI arrest charged

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (4/6/22)
Mayo Clinic Health System says in their release that Mayo patients eligible for the second...
La Crosse Mayo Clinic and Gundersen Health offering second COVID-19 booster
The Eau Claire Police Department notes in their social post that Bolt received his name in...
Eau Claire Police Department welcomes K9 Bolt
Renderings of the SpringHill Suites by Marriott to be built in Eau Claire, Wis.
Hotel to be built near future Sonnentag Center Site