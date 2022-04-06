EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Shelli LaBarre for the Sunshine Award. Shelli is an outstanding special education assistant at South Middle School. She is a total rock star! Her heart and soul are so warm, comforting, calm, caring, and filled with a ton of patience! I look forward to seeing her each day. I appreciate everything she does for our students and especially in our classroom.

Randi Stanley

