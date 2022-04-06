Advertisement

SHELLI LABARRE

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Shelli LaBarre for the Sunshine Award. Shelli is an outstanding special education assistant at South Middle School. She is a total rock star! Her heart and soul are so warm, comforting, calm, caring, and filled with a ton of patience! I look forward to seeing her each day. I appreciate everything she does for our students and especially in our classroom.

Randi Stanley

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information and results from the 2021 Wisconsin Spring Election.
2022 Wisconsin Spring Election Results
76-year-old Donald Webb was last seen Monday, April 4 at 11:30 a.m.
Chippewa Falls man found safe in Washburn County
Voting stickers
2022 Wisconsin spring general election today
Natalia Hitchcock
Complaint: Mother charged with killing son had “surges of rage,” was agitated by news coverage from Ukraine
The Lake Hallie Police Department said 57-year-old Scott Vaningan of Eau Claire was taken into...
Man accused of threatening officers, hospital staff during OWI arrest charged

Latest News

ALAN ROETTGER
COLLEEN KOLPIEN
STAFF OF THE STANLEY CORRECTIONAL INSTITUTION – PAST & PRESENT
MISSY RAUSS