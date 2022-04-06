Advertisement

Student mental health strained over COVID-19 pandemic

According to information published by the CDC, 37 percent of U.S. high school students reported...
According to information published by the CDC, 37 percent of U.S. high school students reported they experienced poor mental health during the pandemic.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -New analysis aims to shine additional light on the mental health of high school students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to information published by the CDC, 37 percent of U.S. high school students reported they experienced poor mental health during the pandemic. 44 percent reported they persistently felt sad or hopeless during the past year.

Jenny Gronemus, a Behavioral Care Therapist with Prevea Health, says the isolation of the pandemic played a big role in declining mental health.

“With the pandemic, people were taken out of things that were really helpful in alleviating symptoms of depression and anxiety like activities, social connectedness with people whether it’s teachers, their peers, being involved in community activities,” Gronemus said.

Therapists say staying connected with social groups or reaching out to mental health experts are great ways of combating poor mental health.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information and results from the 2021 Wisconsin Spring Election.
2022 Wisconsin Spring Election Results
76-year-old Donald Webb was last seen Monday, April 4 at 11:30 a.m.
Chippewa Falls man found safe in Washburn County
Voting stickers
2022 Wisconsin spring general election today
Natalia Hitchcock
Complaint: Mother charged with killing son had “surges of rage,” was agitated by news coverage from Ukraine
The Lake Hallie Police Department said 57-year-old Scott Vaningan of Eau Claire was taken into...
Man accused of threatening officers, hospital staff during OWI arrest charged

Latest News

Most popular baby names in 2022 predicted for Wisconsin
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (4/6/22)
61-year-old Barbara Wiedenbeck pleaded guilty to an amended count of 2nd-degree recklessly...
Plea agreement reached for Eleva woman connected to hit-and-run
The release says Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire ranked number 65 on Newsweek’s list....
Eau Claire Mayo Clinic makes ‘Best Hospitals in the United States’ list