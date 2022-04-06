Student mental health strained over COVID-19 pandemic

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -New analysis aims to shine additional light on the mental health of high school students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to information published by the CDC, 37 percent of U.S. high school students reported they experienced poor mental health during the pandemic. 44 percent reported they persistently felt sad or hopeless during the past year.

Jenny Gronemus, a Behavioral Care Therapist with Prevea Health, says the isolation of the pandemic played a big role in declining mental health.

“With the pandemic, people were taken out of things that were really helpful in alleviating symptoms of depression and anxiety like activities, social connectedness with people whether it’s teachers, their peers, being involved in community activities,” Gronemus said.

Therapists say staying connected with social groups or reaching out to mental health experts are great ways of combating poor mental health.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.