U.S. Senate Candidate visits Eau Claire, talks economy

By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Bolstering the manufacturing industry in Wisconsin was the focus of a visit from a U.S. Senate Candidate.

Tom Nelson stopped in Eau Claire, speaking outside Banbury Place. Nelson says his economic plan focuses on creating jobs, fighting inflation and fixing the broken supply chain.

Nelson has made labor and economic issues a cornerstone of his campaign.

“Not only is manufacturing good for areas like Eau Claire and the paper valley and states like Wisconsin, but its good everywhere. And one of the terrible lessons, one of the most devastating lessons we learned during COVID, is how our supply chain here in this country has been completely decimated. We just don’t make stuff anymore,” Nelson said.

A Democratic Primary for the U.S. Senate race is set for Aug. 9 to determine who will face Republican Senator Ron Johnson in Nov.

