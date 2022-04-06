UW Eau Claire’s Viennese Ball dancing back onto the calendar

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -It’s time to trade in the snow boots and winter coats for ball gowns and dancing shoes.

One of the Bludgold’s most cherished and long-standing events, the Viennese Ball, sidelined for two years by COVID-19 returns this weekend.

In a two night event the event will be filled with live and in-person song and dance at several of the ballrooms in Davies Center on campus.

The Viennese Ball serves as a scholarship fundraiser that is now in its 48th year of supporting music education at the university.

Around 250 students will be performing in either ensemble or solo performances.

Student-led acapella groups Fifth Element and Callisto as well as dance organization Two to Tango join Hello Wisconsin Wednesday for a preview of their performances to come at this year’s Viennese Ball.

The April 8 & 9 event is already sold out for Saturday but there are still tickets available for Friday, which can be purchased here.

