Advertisement

UW Eau Claire’s Viennese Ball dancing back onto the calendar

By Phoebe Murray
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -It’s time to trade in the snow boots and winter coats for ball gowns and dancing shoes.

One of the Bludgold’s most cherished and long-standing events, the Viennese Ball, sidelined for two years by COVID-19 returns this weekend.

In a two night event the event will be filled with live and in-person song and dance at several of the ballrooms in Davies Center on campus.

The Viennese Ball serves as a scholarship fundraiser that is now in its 48th year of supporting music education at the university.

Around 250 students will be performing in either ensemble or solo performances.

Student-led acapella groups Fifth Element and Callisto as well as dance organization Two to Tango join Hello Wisconsin Wednesday for a preview of their performances to come at this year’s Viennese Ball.

The April 8 & 9 event is already sold out for Saturday but there are still tickets available for Friday, which can be purchased here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information and results from the 2021 Wisconsin Spring Election.
2022 Wisconsin Spring Election Results
76-year-old Donald Webb was last seen Monday, April 4 at 11:30 a.m.
Chippewa Falls man found safe in Washburn County
Voting stickers
2022 Wisconsin spring general election today
Natalia Hitchcock
Complaint: Mother charged with killing son had “surges of rage,” was agitated by news coverage from Ukraine
The intersection of the North Crossing and Jeffers Road in Eau Claire, Wis. is under...
Construction begins Monday on several road projects in western Wisconsin

Latest News

18 of 22 school referenda questions were approved by western Wisconsin voters Tuesday night.
Western Wisconsin school referenda largely pass in Spring Election
Just after midnight on Tuesday, the Eau Claire School Board approved the county's "Respond...
Incumbents win re-election to Eau Claire school board, city council
Ag Chat
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold (4/6/22)
CALLISTO ACAPELLA
VIENNESE BALL 6:45