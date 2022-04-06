UW-La Crosse students raising money to support Ukraine

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - As Russia’s insurgency into Ukraine continues, the conflict is hitting close to home for some people in the Coulee Region.

UW-La Crosse junior Dan Fedorenko spent the first 16 years of his life in Ukraine before moving to the United States.

Many of Fedorenko’s friends and family remain in the country, and he says he felt helpless when Russian forces invaded in late February.

To try and support Ukrainians that are being impacted by the Russian attacks, Fedorenko and other students have partnered with UWL’s Archaeology and Anthropology Club for an on-campus fundraiser this week.

“I would be going to my classes, and the world is gray, I’m depressed, and then all these people are just going on about their day, so it felt like I’m the only one who is feeling this way,” Fedorenko recalled. “Then after talking to people, they immediately got motivated to be like yes, please tell me what I can do, that was a big relief for me.”

A booth has been set up in the UWL Student Union, where students are selling buttons with custom artwork for $5.

All the money raised will benefit Razom, a nonprofit that’s supporting the people of Ukraine.

“The world is a small place, we’re all connected to each other, and whatever is happening in Ukraine at some point is going to echo here as well,” Fedorenko expressed. “We might as well all start doing something to help each other.”

Fedorenko says the group started the week with 200 buttons, but have less than 50 remaining.

The booth will be available on Thursday from noon until 4 PM, and then again on Friday from 8:30 AM-10:30 AM.

