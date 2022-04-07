1 dead, 1 hurt after 2-vehicle crash in Polk County

TOWN OF EUREKA, Wis. (WEAU) -One person has died, and other person is hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Polk County Thursday morning.

According to a release by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on April 7 at 7:12 a.m. authorities received a report of a 2-vehicle crash in the area of Highway 35 and 180th Street, north of the Village of Centuria in the Town of Eureka.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office in their release says law enforcement, Milltown Fire Department and First Responder units arrived and determined that a Dodge pickup truck was traveling northbound on Highway 35. The Polk County Sheriff’s office notes the roads were wet and had areas of slush on them. As the Dodge entered the curve to the left, the driver lost control of the vehicle and slid into the southbound lane. At that time, there was a Ford pickup truck traveling southbound. The Dodge crossed left of center, entering the path of the Ford.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of the Dodge pickup truck died due to the serious injuries suffered. The driver of the Ford pickup was taken by ground ambulance for injuries suffered.

Assisting the Polk County Sheriff’s Office were the Milltown Fire Department, First Responder units, Lakes Area Ambulance Service, the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Polk County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.