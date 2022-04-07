Advertisement

Google rolls out feature that lets you search using images

On Thursday, Google unveiled a new search option that allows you to combine text and images in...
On Thursday, Google unveiled a new search option that allows you to combine text and images in a single question.(Google via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Google just rolled out a new feature to make it easier for users to search for things that are hard to describe.

On Thursday, the company unveiled a new search option that allows you to combine text and images in a single question.

For example, you can take a picture of a couch, upload it along with the word “chair,” and you’ll be able to find ones that are similar.

A Google executive says the multi-search feature is experimental for now.

It’s available for U.S. users with the lens feature on Google’s mobile app.

At the moment, it’s expected to be used for shopping-related searches.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information and results from the 2021 Wisconsin Spring Election.
2022 Wisconsin Spring Election Results
An adult female bald eagle was shot near Colfax, Wis. The Raptor Education Group said the eagle...
Reward offered for information about bald eagle shot near Colfax
Natalia Hitchcock
Complaint: Mother charged with killing son had “surges of rage,” was agitated by news coverage from Ukraine
76-year-old Donald Webb was last seen Monday, April 4 at 11:30 a.m.
Chippewa Falls man found safe in Washburn County
61-year-old Barbara Wiedenbeck pleaded guilty to an amended count of 2nd-degree recklessly...
Plea agreement reached for Eleva woman connected to hit-and-run

Latest News

A woman walks amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday,...
UN assembly suspends Russia from top human rights body
H&M's new lines of baby clothes for newborns is just one of several ways the company said it is...
H&M releasing line of biodegradable baby clothes
The U.S. Capitol is pictured on April 1, 2022.
Senate votes 100-0 to end Russia trade status, enact oil ban
FILE - Patches cover the back of a Girl Scout's vest at a demonstration of some of their...
Judge tosses Girl Scouts’ recruitment suit vs. Boy Scouts