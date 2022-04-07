Advertisement

Gov. Evers visits Northstar Middle School, speaks on student mental health

On Thursday Gov. Evers was in Eau Claire at Northstar Middle School. Gov. Evers first announced...
On Thursday Gov. Evers was in Eau Claire at Northstar Middle School. Gov. Evers first announced his "Get Kids Ahead" initiative during his state of the state address earlier this year.
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Governor Tony Evers is making stops across the state to talk about his student mental health initiative.

On Thursday Gov. Evers was in Eau Claire at Northstar Middle School. Gov. Evers first announced his “Get Kids Ahead” initiative during his State of the State address earlier this year.

The Governor says student mental health has been underscored by the pandemic, and is one of the biggest challenges faced by youth today.

“We know our kids are struggling now more than ever. A student who is in crisis isn’t going to be able to pay attention in school, finish their homework or engage meaningfully with their friends or teachers,” Evers said.

The “Get Kids Ahead” initiative is set to allocate $15 million to schools to combat mental health problems in children around the state.

