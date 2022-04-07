Advertisement

John Siegel announces candidacy for La Crosse County Sheriff

By Alex Loroff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The race for the next sheriff of La Crosse County is expanding.

Thursday morning, Captain of Investigations for the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department John Siegel announced his candidacy for the department’s top position.

Siegel has 28 total years of experience in law enforcement, and has spent the last 19 years in La Crosse County.

He says he’s proud of the work the department has done over the years, but wants to see its footprint expanded throughout the county.

“Our rural areas are continuing to grow, we have housing additions outside of Holmen, outside of West Salem,” Siegel explained. “They want to have more presence from us, so we have to figure out how we can have that presence for them, and make sure that they feel safe.”

Siegel says La Crosse County can also improve its ability to work with the challenges of mental health issues in the criminal justice system.

Marte Peterson and Fritz Leinfelder have also launched campaigns for county sheriff.

Peterson is a patrol captain with the sheriff’s department, and Leinfelder serves as an investigator.

The pair will be running as Republicans, while Siegel announced his bid as a Democrat.

Current sheriff Jeff Wolf will not be seeking re-election in November, and plans to retire on Jan. 2, 2023 after 34 years of service.

