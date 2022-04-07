Advertisement

Kickin’ it in the Park for NF

By Judy Clark
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -

“Kickin it in the Park for NF” is a fun filled family event that is organized by local families to bring awareness and funding to fight Neurofibromatosis; a genetic disorder affecting approximately one in every 2,500-3,000 births that currently has no cure.

The walk takes place in Irvine Park in Chippewa Falls starting at the Main Pavilion. There is a 1 mile handicap accessible walk as well as a 3-mile loop.

Lunch after the walk is included in the registration.

Neurofibromatosis First Website

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information and results from the 2021 Wisconsin Spring Election.
2022 Wisconsin Spring Election Results
An adult female bald eagle was shot near Colfax, Wis. The Raptor Education Group said the eagle...
Reward offered for information about bald eagle shot near Colfax
Natalia Hitchcock
Complaint: Mother charged with killing son had “surges of rage,” was agitated by news coverage from Ukraine
76-year-old Donald Webb was last seen Monday, April 4 at 11:30 a.m.
Chippewa Falls man found safe in Washburn County
61-year-old Barbara Wiedenbeck pleaded guilty to an amended count of 2nd-degree recklessly...
Plea agreement reached for Eleva woman connected to hit-and-run

Latest News

ALAN ROETTGER
COLLEEN KOLPIEN
STAFF OF THE STANLEY CORRECTIONAL INSTITUTION – PAST & PRESENT
SHELLI LABARRE