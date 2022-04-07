CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -

“Kickin it in the Park for NF” is a fun filled family event that is organized by local families to bring awareness and funding to fight Neurofibromatosis; a genetic disorder affecting approximately one in every 2,500-3,000 births that currently has no cure.

The walk takes place in Irvine Park in Chippewa Falls starting at the Main Pavilion. There is a 1 mile handicap accessible walk as well as a 3-mile loop.

Lunch after the walk is included in the registration.

