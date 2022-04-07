Newly elected members ready to serve on the Eau Claire City Council

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -In Tuesday’s spring election, voters in Eau Claire determined who would represent them as at-large members on the city council.

Two incumbents, Kate Beaton and Roderick Jones, will keep their seats.

Three new faces will be joining them.

At the end of last year, current at-large council members Catherine Emmanuelle, David Klinkhammer and John Lor said they would not seek re-election.

That opened the door for Larry Mboga, Joshua Miller and Charlie Johnson.

After winning the spring election, they say they’re looking forward to serving the community.

For council member-elect Larry Mboga, his road to city hall began after the death of George Floyd.

He went to work building relationships with law enforcement.

“We only meet police when there’s trouble, bad times,” Mboga said. “Why can’t we meet them in good times? In fact, from there we’ve had a walk in the park with them, barbeque with them, play soccer with them.”

For Charlie Johnson, his run for city council was, in part, about getting young professionals involved.

I hold the belief that the active engagement of young generations is really important to the health of the democratic process, and I think young people are going to be more willing to be engaged if they see someone they can relate to and kind of understand why they are getting involved,” Johnson said.

Joshua Miller’s journey began with his work on the city’s Waterways and Parks Commission.

“I really enjoyed the civic participation,” Miller said. “It’s made up of citizens of the city who are working with city council members and an agenda, and we’re looking at all these different facets of the city, and I really enjoyed the civic engagement.”

As the three look ahead to serving on the Eau Claire City Council, they say they’re ready to get to work.

“I hope as a city with my coworkers or co-councilmen, we can work away, so we can have affordable houses for everybody,” Mboga said.

“If we can solve these issues of access to affordable housing and employment opportunities, that’s not only solving issues and concerns for young residents, there are residents all across Eau Claire, all age ranges, who that’s a concern for them,” Johnson said.

“We have a lot of jobs, a lot of development going on, but if you can’t find a place you can afford to live with your wages, it’s still a hard situation,” Miller said.

As their term begins, the council members-elect hope to tackle these issues and more as they serve the community.

As At-Large council members, Mboga, Johnson and Miller are all elected to three-year terms.

Their term in office is set to begin April 19.

