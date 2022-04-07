Advertisement

Pedersen named new President of Regis Catholic Schools

The release by Regis Catholic Schools says that Petersen, an alumnus who graduated in 1989, has served as the Regis High School and Regis Middle School Principal for the past seven years.(COURTESY: REGIS CATHOLIC SCHOOLS)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Regis Catholic Schools is announcing Paul Pedersen is named the new President of Regis Catholic Schools.

The release by Regis Catholic Schools says that Pedersen, an alumnus who graduated in 1989, has served as the Regis High School and Regis Middle School Principal for the past seven years. This makes Pedersen the third longest serving principal of Regis High School since 1963. Petersen has 26 years of experience in education.

Regis Catholic Schools also says in their release that Pedersen is a third-generation graduate from a Catholic school in the Diocese of La Crosse. He has multiple family members as well that are also Catholic school graduates.

”It is with excitement and honor that I serve our community as the next Regis Catholic Schools President,” Pedersen said. “As an alumnus, I am filled with tremendous pride to be given the opportunity to lead our school system into the future while preserving its time honored traditions and excellence from the past. Learning Today, Leading Tomorrow has no finish line.”

