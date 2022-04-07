Advertisement

Southview Principal wins Herb Kohl Foundation Principal Leaders award

Southview Elementary Principal, Sara Denure, is one of 17 principals across the state selected...
Southview Elementary Principal, Sara Denure, is one of 17 principals across the state selected for the Herb Kohl Foundation Principal Leaders award.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -A Chippewa Valley Principal is honored for setting high standards for instruction, achievement, and character.

Southview Elementary Principal, Sara Denure, is one of 17 principals across the state selected for the Herb Kohl Foundation Principal Leaders award. Along with the award, Southview Elementary in Chippewa Falls will receive a $6,000 grant to use for students.

“Our staff and our students all together really focusing on our kids to be their best academically as well as social emotionally and just supporting them and helping them to figure out where their strengths are and where their areas of growth are, and then working to support continued growth in both of those areas for them,” Denure said.

Denure has been with Southview Elementary for 10 years. This is her first Herb Kohl Award.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information and results from the 2021 Wisconsin Spring Election.
2022 Wisconsin Spring Election Results
An adult female bald eagle was shot near Colfax, Wis. The Raptor Education Group said the eagle...
Reward offered for information about bald eagle shot near Colfax
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Wisconsin school district does not have ‘furry protocol’
Natalia Hitchcock
Complaint: Mother charged with killing son had “surges of rage,” was agitated by news coverage from Ukraine
61-year-old Barbara Wiedenbeck pleaded guilty to an amended count of 2nd-degree recklessly...
Plea agreement reached for Eleva woman connected to hit-and-run

Latest News

Great Rivers HUB
Great Rivers HUB using grants to bring more community health workers to the Coulee Region
On Thursday Gov. Evers was in Eau Claire at Northstar Middle School. Gov. Evers first announced...
Gov. Evers visits Northstar Middle School, speaks on student mental health
Crews respond to a hazmat situation at Milk Specialties in Fond du Lac. April 7, 2022.
Fond du Lac crews still trying to stop chemical leak
John Siegel is running for La Crosse County sheriff
John Siegel announces candidacy for La Crosse County Sheriff