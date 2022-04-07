Southview Principal wins Herb Kohl Foundation Principal Leaders award

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -A Chippewa Valley Principal is honored for setting high standards for instruction, achievement, and character.

Southview Elementary Principal, Sara Denure, is one of 17 principals across the state selected for the Herb Kohl Foundation Principal Leaders award. Along with the award, Southview Elementary in Chippewa Falls will receive a $6,000 grant to use for students.

“Our staff and our students all together really focusing on our kids to be their best academically as well as social emotionally and just supporting them and helping them to figure out where their strengths are and where their areas of growth are, and then working to support continued growth in both of those areas for them,” Denure said.

Denure has been with Southview Elementary for 10 years. This is her first Herb Kohl Award.

