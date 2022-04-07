Advertisement

Thorp woman charged in Clark County with mistreatment of animals sentenced

According to April 5, 2022 court documents, 36-year-old Jill Warminski is sentenced to 10 days...
According to April 5, 2022 court documents, 36-year-old Jill Warminski is sentenced to 10 days in jail, one year of probation, and 15 hours of community service.
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Thorp woman charged with mistreatment of animals in Clark County has been sentenced.

According to April 5, 2022 court documents, 36-year-old Jill Warminski is sentenced to 10 days in jail, one year of probation, and 15 hours of community service. Some of the conditions are Warminski will have will have to attend psych treatment. Warminkski is not to care for or own any animals. She may not own, possess or train any animal or type or species of animal for a period of four years.

The charge of intentionally mistreat animals came after a dog was found with its two front legs zip tied together in Oct. of 2020.

According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement officers responded to Pine Road in Thorp for a report of a dog that had been zip tied around the front two legs. A Clark County Deputy said the deep laceration around the right front left of the dog was so deep, the bone was visible.

Many witnesses came forward recognizing the dog after officials posted about him to their Facebook page. Multiple people identified the dog as Max and Warminski as his owner.

