UW delays free speech survey after interim chancellor quit

The plan was to send the survey out to students systemwide Thursday.
(WEAU)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A University of Wisconsin-Stout professor has decided to delay sending a survey to UW System students about their thoughts on free speech until fall after an interim chancellor resigned over the questionnaire.

UW-Stout’s Menard Center for the Study of Institutions and Innovation had planned to send the survey out to students systemwide Thursday.

But UW-Whitewater Interim Chancellor Jim Henderson quit Monday, saying chancellors oppose the questionnaire and Interim System President Michael Falbo flip-flopped on allowing it.

Timothy Shiell, the Stout professor who runs the Menard Center, told Falbo in an email Wednesday afternoon that “given current circumstances” he must delay the survey until fall. He said the delay will enable the center to answer questions about the survey.

