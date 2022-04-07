WAGNER TAILS: Ellie and Loki & Bonnie

CHIPPEWA AND BUFFALO COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - They say patience is a virtue, and one dog has been patiently waiting for two years to find her forever home.

Ellie is available for adoption at the Chippewa Humane Association. She came to the shelter as a stray.

Staff members at Chippewa Humane say it took time to build trust, but now Ellie is the happiest, sweetest girl. This heeler mix loves to play fetch, and true to her instincts... she sometimes tries to herd other animals and people.

Ellie would love an active household with lots of playtime. The fastest way to her heart is through a game of fetch. Click HERE for a link to the adoption application.

--

Two senior sisters are looking for a special home together where they can spend their golden years. Loki and Bonnie are about 11 years old.

They were surrendered to the Buffalo County Humane Association after their owner passed away. Both of these cats enjoy having their fur brushed... which is great since they will require regular brushing.

Bonnie is a little more laid back and enjoys hanging out in the cat tree. Between naps, Loki likes to do a little exploring. Let’s give these Golden Girls the retirement home they deserve. Click HERE for contact information and link to the adoption application.

