Altoona Boys & Girls Club opening in June

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -According to a release by the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley, on April 7 Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley announced that a Boys & Girls Club will be opening in Altoona in June.

The release by the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley says Boys & Girls Club programming for 2nd through 5th graders will begin on June 13 at Altoona Intermediate School. The Club is said to be open for 10 weeks this summer, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The program is said to have the capacity to serve 50 Club Kids daily. The Club is said to also provide after school programming during the school year, along with select full days when school is not in session.

According to the release by Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley, Club is open to all kids and families, there are no qualifications. Club programs are accessible to all, with annual membership of $15 and reduced summer daily program fees of up to $15, or at no charge to qualifying families. Registration for summer programs is said to open soon. You can get more information on their website or via email from the School District of Altoona.

Boys and Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley says additional financial supporters are needed for the Altoona Club. If you’re interested you can visit the campaign website or contact Ann Kaiser at Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley, at 715-598-7201 or AKaiser@cvclubs.org for more information.

