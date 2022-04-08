Bird flu case identified in Racine Co. poultry flock

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - State officials confirmed another case of the bird flu Friday in Racine County poultry flock.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced that the highly pathogenic avian influenza, also known as HPAI, had been noted after samples were tested by state and national laboratories. Highly pathogenic means the virus has a high potential to kill domestic birds such as chickens, turkeys and ducks.

Birds on the property with the virus have been depopulated to stop the spread of it, DATCP noted.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will work with animal health officials on a response.

HPAI has been identified in domestic birds in the counties of Jefferson, Rock and Racine here in Wisconsin. It has also been found in wild birds from Dane, Columbia, Grant, Milwaukee and Polk.

Those who own poultry should continue strong biosecurity practices and move their birds indoors if possible, DATCP added.

The agency asked bird owners to be on the lookout for these HPAI warning signs in their poultry:

Sudden death without clinical signs

Lack of energy or appetite

Decrease in egg production; soft, misshapen eggs

Purple discoloration of wattles, comb, and legs

Difficulty breathing

Runny nose, coughing, sneezing

Stumbling or falling down

Diarrhea

