Bird flu case identified in Racine Co. poultry flock

Bird flu.
Bird flu.(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - State officials confirmed another case of the bird flu Friday in Racine County poultry flock.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced that the highly pathogenic avian influenza, also known as HPAI, had been noted after samples were tested by state and national laboratories. Highly pathogenic means the virus has a high potential to kill domestic birds such as chickens, turkeys and ducks.

Birds on the property with the virus have been depopulated to stop the spread of it, DATCP noted.

UW Madison research lab developing bird flu vaccine

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will work with animal health officials on a response.

HPAI has been identified in domestic birds in the counties of Jefferson, Rock and Racine here in Wisconsin. It has also been found in wild birds from Dane, Columbia, Grant, Milwaukee and Polk.

Those who own poultry should continue strong biosecurity practices and move their birds indoors if possible, DATCP added.

The agency asked bird owners to be on the lookout for these HPAI warning signs in their poultry:

  • Sudden death without clinical signs
  • Lack of energy or appetite
  • Decrease in egg production; soft, misshapen eggs
  • Purple discoloration of wattles, comb, and legs
  • Difficulty breathing
  • Runny nose, coughing, sneezing
  • Stumbling or falling down
  • Diarrhea
Egg prices spike amid bird flu outbreaks at U.S. farms

