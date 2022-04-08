Advertisement

Boys & Girls Club Youth of Year Gala

"This is the first time we've ever had all 4 clubs in for the Youth of the Year event all combined into one."(WEAU)
By Bob Gallaher
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 3:50 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley celebrated their 2022 Youths of the Year Thursday night at The Florian Gardens in Eau Claire.

The gala fundraiser honors the junior youths of the year from four of the Boys & Girls club communities: Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, Black River Falls and Menomonie.

The event gives kids a chance to share their stories and bring awareness to the mission of the Boys & Girls Club as the gala was held back in-person this year for the first time since 2019.

“This is the first time we’ve ever had all 4 clubs in for the youth of the year event all combined into one. so its really exciting for us. We have three junior youths of the year that came from Black River Falls, Menomonie, and Chippewa Falls locations and then a youth of the year from the Eau Claire location. So its really exciting, its the first time were all going to be together to doing the speeches live in front of everyone else,” says Angela Payne, Director of Resource Development.

WEAU’s Bob Gallaher was co-emcee for the Youth of the Year Gala.

