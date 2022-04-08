Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley looking for summertime help

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley are gearing up for their summer programs after announcing expansion plans last month in both Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls.

The clubs Youth of the Year Gala has held Thursday night at The Florian Gardens. 4 youth from Black River Falls, Chippewa Falls, Menomonie and Eau Claire shared their positive experiences while attending their respective clubs.

Now, the Boys & Girls clubs are looking for summertime help, individuals that enjoy being around kids and looking to make a difference in the lives of the kids.

Director of Operations Roxie Schmidt says the clubs are returning to pre-pandemic drop-in mode where families can bring their kids to the clubs when they need them the most. Kids can also come and go and come as many days as they want.

“They’re all leaders, they’re all providing good things, making friends and the ability to raise funds for this event is really going to help us expand those services, build for more kids, serve kids more frequently and as we gear up for summer we’re going to be able to increase our capacity for the first time in quite some time,” says Schmidt.

Summertime hours at the four Boys & Girls clubs will run from 7:30 am until 6 pm. If you would like to get involved, click here.

