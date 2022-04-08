Cause of chemical leak at Fond du Lac plant investigated

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — Officials in Fond du Lac are investigating what caused a chemical leak at a local plant that caused employees and neighbors to evacuate the area.

Hazardous materials crews worked for five hours to mitigate the leak at the Milk Specialties plant where 90 to 100 workers were evacuated Thursday, as well as residents in surrounding homes.

Authorities say no one was injured as a result of the leak which closed nearby streets and halted railway traffic.

The leak emitted a yellow fog from the building.

