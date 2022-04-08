Advertisement

Festival Foods planning new store in Chippewa Falls

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A Festival Foods grocery store is coming to Chippewa Falls in 2023.

Wangard Partners, Inc., a Milwaukee-based real estate development firm, announced April 7 that Festival bought a 7.4 acre site in Chippewa Falls at the intersection of Seymour Cray Sr. Blvd and Chippewa Crossing Blvd.

Festival says it plans to start construction on the store in spring of 2023 and open later in the year.

“We are very excited to have Festival Foods as the anchor for our Chippewa Crossing development!” said Stewart Wangard, CEO and Chairman of the Board. “Festival Foods is a very successful, Wisconsin-based grocery brand and their presence in Chippewa Falls will be an impactful option for the community.”

Wangard retains outlots to the east and to the north of the Festival Foods site, which are being marketed to retail users.

Stewart Wangard said that his firm is in discussions with a number of interested parties to locate on the site. “We anticipate that the Festival Foods announcement will only increase the already strong interest that we are receiving,” he said.

