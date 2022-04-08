Man accused of homicide in Juneau Co. arson that killed uncle

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 45-year-old Union Center man was arrested after police he allege that he set fire to a home, which resulted in the death of his 64-year-old uncle.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office states that Travis Yirka is accused of first-degree reckless homicide and arson to a building, according to a criminal complaint released Friday.

Authorities arrived at the home on Saturday, March 19 for the report of a residential fire on Division Street in the Village of Union Center.

Multiple neighbors and witnesses to the fire were cited in the seven-page complaint, noting that Yirka said to someone that the victim did not make it out of the house. Other witnesses who asked Yirka if anyone else was in the house were told that no one was left inside. The complaint states that two people tried to enter the home, but the fire was too big and there was too much smoke.

Officers met with Yirka at the scene, who was inside of an ambulance following the fire at the home. When they asked him what happened, the complaint states that Yirka was hard to understand and eventually told deputies that there were two unaccounted for people in the home.

Officials were able to locate a woman, who was in fine condition.

Once the scene was cleared and deemed safe to enter, firefighters went in the home to look for anyone who was inside. One firefighter located a body inside, who was later identified as LeRoy Siefkes.

An autopsy later confirmed that the cause of death was due to thermal injuries and smoke inhalation.

The complaint continues, saying a deputy later spoke with Yirka at the hospital. When asked by the detective how he would feel if the victim had died, Yirka is quoted in the complaint as saying “Good.”

A detective later interviewed Girka for just over two hours in total on March 24 as a follow-up to the fire. Yirka allegedly told detectives that he had gotten into an argument with the victim the night before the fire and multiple times in the past.

Yirka claimed that he was sitting on the couch of his home sometime after 5 a.m. Saturday morning when he opened the side door of the home, and then he was blown out of the house. He said it was then that he heard the fire and the victim inside.

“It was the worst thing I ever heard in my life my own family getting burned, it hurt so bad,” the complaint quotes Yirka saying.

According to the complaint, the detective alleges that Yirka’s claim of being blown out of the house by an explosion is “unbelievable” and that it appeared at points during the interview that Yirka was “trying to force emotion.” The dective alleged in other times that Yirka had a lack of emotion.

A fire marshal determined on April 5 that there was no evidence of an explosion at the home.

Fire officials recovered a tiki torch glass jar and lighter at the scene, which Yirka allegedly claimed ownership of, which officials believe could have been used to start the fire.

Yirka was previously convicted in Yuba County, California on arson of an inhabited structure, according to the complaint.

If convicted, he faces a maximum 60-year prison sentence for the homicide charge. He is currently being held in the Juneau County Jail. His cash bond is set at $500,000.

