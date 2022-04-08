Menomonie man facing 10 charges of possession of child porn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A Menomonie, Wis. man is suspected of possessing child pornography.

According to a criminal complaint, 32-year-old Cory Christian is facing 10 charges of possession of child pornography.

According to the criminal complaint, authorities were made aware of two Cyber Tipline reports from National Center for Missing and Exploited children submitted by Snapchat that reported activity involving at least one image suspected to be child sexual assault material occurring on March 18, 2021. Authorities found that the IP address associated with this activity was registered to Cory Christian at an address in Menomonie.

The criminal complaint says on July 1, 2021 a search warrant was executed by Eau Claire Area Regional SWAT team at Christian’s home. On July 6, 2021 a download was completed of cellphone that was found in Christian’s bedroom during the search warrant. During the search, an investigator found about 2502 images and 19 videos on it. Of those images an investigator found about 128 images of prepubescent and pubescent females that appeared to be under the age of 18.

An initial court appearance for Christian is scheduled for May 17, 2022.

