Officials find 6 human skulls in shipment at Chicago airport

In total, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents found six skulls that were shipped from the Netherlands and headed to Iowa.
In total, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents found six skulls that were shipped from the Netherlands and headed to Iowa.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (CNN) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents working at the Chicago O’Hare International Airport discovered human skulls in a shipment at the end of March.

In total, agents found six skulls that were shipped from the Netherlands and headed to Iowa. Three separate packages sent from the same person were seized, each containing two skulls.

The shipments were inspected after X-rays showed anomalies.

The skulls were sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for further evaluation.

Officials are investigating the incident but did not provide further details.

