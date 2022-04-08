Play Space Opens Doors in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Five-dollar fun for anyone 12 months through 99 years and beyond.

The Children’s Museum of Eau Claire opened its Play Space in downtown Chippewa Falls Friday morning, promoting learning and fun at a reasonable rate.

Currently open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Fridays and Saturdays, memberships start at $20 for unlimited passes at all three Play Space locations (Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire, and Menomonie). Single day passes for each location are $5 apiece and required for all attendees, even adults.

Sarah Zwiefelhofer, Vice President of Operations at the Chippewa Falls location, says this is to encourage fun for everyone in attendance, and that play lacks an age restriction.

“We encourage everyone to play,” she said. “That’s why we charge for adults as well, because we want everyone to play, birth to 99 years old.”

Zwiefelhofer optimistically mentioned a potential expansion of Play Space’s hours in the future.

