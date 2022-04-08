Advertisement

Play Space Opens Doors in Chippewa Falls

Affordable fun site marks third opening surrounding Eau Claire.
Play Space's new location in downtown Chippewa Falls
Play Space's new location in downtown Chippewa Falls(Jeff Ralph, WEAU News)
By JD Danielson
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Five-dollar fun for anyone 12 months through 99 years and beyond.

The Children’s Museum of Eau Claire opened its Play Space in downtown Chippewa Falls Friday morning, promoting learning and fun at a reasonable rate.

Currently open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Fridays and Saturdays, memberships start at $20 for unlimited passes at all three Play Space locations (Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire, and Menomonie). Single day passes for each location are $5 apiece and required for all attendees, even adults.

Sarah Zwiefelhofer, Vice President of Operations at the Chippewa Falls location, says this is to encourage fun for everyone in attendance, and that play lacks an age restriction.

“We encourage everyone to play,” she said. “That’s why we charge for adults as well, because we want everyone to play, birth to 99 years old.”

Zwiefelhofer optimistically mentioned a potential expansion of Play Space’s hours in the future.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Wisconsin school district does not have ‘furry protocol’
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Wyatt Hamlin
Iowa Co. daycare provider accused of neglect in death of baby that suffered brain injury
Man arrested in parking lot at Marshfield Walmart
Man arrested following standoff in Marshfield Walmart parking lot
Information and results from the 2021 Wisconsin Spring Election.
2022 Wisconsin Spring Election Results

Latest News

Bird flu.
Bird flu case identified in Racine Co. poultry flock
On April 7 Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley announced that a Boys & Girls Club...
Altoona Boys & Girls Club opening in June
Hunters are encouraged to view proposals for the county they hunt in and offer input.
Hunter input sought on proposed 2022 deer season framework
17-year-old Elijah Kline is charged with one count Identity theft-avoidance and a second count...
Student charged in La Crosse Central threat from Nov.