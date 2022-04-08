Advertisement

Police arrest Waukesha bank robber who claimed he had grenade

(MGN Online)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Police in Waukesha have arrested a man who allegedly tried to rob a bank by suggesting he was armed with a grenade.

WTMJ-TV reports the man walked into State Bank on Friday morning and gave a note to the teller suggesting he had a grenade in his pocket.

Police arrived within 90 seconds.

Officers confronted the man as he left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money and took him to jail.

Police described him as a man in his 60s.

