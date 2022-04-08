Registration open for ECCHA’s 36th Fido & Friends 5K

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - May 14 will mark the 36th annual Fido and Friends 5K fun run and walk at Carson Park in Eau Claire.

Starting at 8:30am, attendees can enjoy the race, raffles, and vendor booths. It’s all for a great cause--the Eau Claire County Humane Association.

Participants can register as an individual or as part of a team, with a cost of $30 per person. Those who raise the most money for ECCHA will get a cash prize.

If you can’t make it out to Carson Park on May 14 or would rather race on your own, a virtual option is also available.

ECCHA has already raised nearly $11,000 of its $30,000 goal. The nonprofit uses the money year-round for food, treats, medical care and staffing at the pet shelter.

“We are actually 65 percent donation based. We do not have any outside funding besides different partnerships and events like this,” explained Addie Erdmann, marketing and development director for ECCHA. “So, being able to raise money for our annual operating budget is huge and Fido is actually our biggest event that we hold that raises the most money for our shelter animals.”

You do not have to have a dog to participate in the run/walk, just a love for animals. ECCHA will be bringing a few adoptable pups to the event.

Walk-up registration is accepted. To pre-register and guarantee a shirt, click here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.