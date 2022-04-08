Spring election results finalized in La Crosse County

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s been a busy week for the La Crosse County Clerk’s office, but the spring election results have been finalized.

La Crosse County reported a 29% voter turnout this week, with a little more than 20,000 ballots being cast.

County Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer says spring elections can be a little hit or miss depending on what’s on the ballot, but there was quite a bit to be decided this year.

“We did have 19 contested county board races, we also had some hotly contested school board races, so that definitely played a part in that 30% turnout,” Dankmeyer detailed.

One of those school board races was in La Crosse, where six candidates ran for three open seats.

Merideth Garcia and Katie Berkedal were voted in as new board members, while current board president Juan Jimenez was re-elected for another term.

Jimenez says he wanted to remain on the board to see a multi-year project through.

“The long-range facility plan specifically, I couldn’t leave that just in the middle,” Jimenez explained. “I wanted to be able to be part of that conversation, to be able to ask challenging questions, and ensure that we’re moving in the right direction.”

The school district is facing declining enrollment and aging buildings, so Jimenez believes the school board needs to adapt to the district’s new reality.

“We need to think about how do we ensure that we have the right facilities, the right learning spaces for our students to be able to learn what they need to know for their academic and career goals,” Jimenez added.

Elsewhere on the ballot, the La Crosse County Board of Supervisors had seven new members voted in.

Three incumbents were unseated, and six races were decided by less than 40 votes, which leaves the door open for possible recounts.

“Wednesday at 5 PM is the deadline for any candidate that is able to ask for a recount,” Dankmeyer said. “If a candidate wants a recount, we hope they ask sooner rather than later so we can get that recount going and started, and get everything finalized.”

Candidates would have to pay for the recount, except in the case of two county board races that were decided by less than ten votes, which means a recount would be free.

Dankmeyer says there have been no recount requests as of Friday.

