Advertisement

State suspends poultry shows, exhibitions to prevent spread of avian flu

A chicken is tested for avian influenza from the Georgia Poultry Lab.
A chicken is tested for avian influenza from the Georgia Poultry Lab.(Georgia Poultry Lab)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The state is suspending all poultry shows, exhibitions and swap meets in effort to prevent the spread of the highly pathogenic avian influenza.

The suspension is through May 31, according to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the highly pathogenic avian influenza.

Poultry owners are encouraged to keep their flocks indoors to prevent contact with wild birds.

Signs of the avian flu:

• Sudden death without clinical signs

• Lack of energy or appetite

• Decrease in egg production; soft, misshapen eggs

• Purple discoloration of wattles, comb, and legs

• Difficulty breathing

• Runny nose, coughing, sneezing

• Stumbling or falling down

• Diarrhea

Wisconsin has confirmed the avian flu in a commercial flock in Jefferson County and a backyard flock in Rock County. Those flocks were depopulated.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Wisconsin school district does not have ‘furry protocol’
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Wyatt Hamlin
Iowa Co. daycare provider accused of neglect in death of baby that suffered brain injury
Man arrested in parking lot at Marshfield Walmart
Man arrested following standoff in Marshfield Walmart parking lot
Information and results from the 2021 Wisconsin Spring Election.
2022 Wisconsin Spring Election Results

Latest News

"As we gear up for summer we're going to be able to increase our capacity for the first time in...
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley looking for summertime help
SkyWarn 13 Forecast (4/8/22)
Ag Chat w/ Bob Bosold
Ag Chat w/ Bob Bosold (4/8/22)
"This is the first time we've ever had all 4 clubs in for the Youth of the Year event all...
Boys & Girls Club Youth of Year Gala