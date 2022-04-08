Student charged in La Crosse Central threat from Nov.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -A student who is suspected of emailing a threat to a La Crosse school has been charged.

17-year-old Elijah Kline is charged with one count identity theft-avoidance and a second count disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, On Nov. 10, 2021, authorities responded to a suspicious activity complaint located at 3100 South 26th Street. A student said they received a message from a fellow student saying, “they were going to shoot up the school tomorrow.” However, it is suspected the message came from a student posing as another.

According to a criminal complaint, authorities used information from Century Link, Google, and Charter to identify the origin of the messages. The IP address returned to the home of Elijah Kline.

In an interview with an investigator, Kline said he arrived at Central High School last year around September of 2020. He said has made some friends at the school but he did not know their full names.

According to the criminal complaint, when asked about electronics that he owned, Kline told authorities he has a computer he built himself using AMD parts and a Linux operating system among other electronics. Kline told authorities someone possibly used an open VPN at school and got into his system. When asked if there were any weapons in his home he said there was a bolt action rifle in the front closet. In the interview he said high school has not been bad and he has had no instances of bullying and has met some friends while being here. When asked about the videogames he plays, he said they were shooting games and one was based in Russia. The investigator directly asked Kline if he sent the messages to students and teachers and he denied it. The investigator asked Kline if he had any grievances with students or teachers and he said no. Authorities took the firearm for evidence.

On Nov. 12 authorities arrested Kline and took him to the La Crosse County jail. A preliminary hearing for Kline is scheduled April 11, 2022.

