Advertisement

Teen arrested for driving 151 mph and killing 6 in crash, police say

Noah Galle, 17, was arrested Wednesday on six counts of vehicular homicide.
Noah Galle, 17, was arrested Wednesday on six counts of vehicular homicide.(Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) - Police in Florida said a 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday for a deadly crash in January that killed six people.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Noah Galle was driving 151 mph when he hit a Nissan Rogue with six people inside Jan. 27. All six people inside the Nissan died.

Investigators found that Galle did not brake when he hit the Nissan.

Galle was arrested Wednesday on six counts of vehicular homicide and had his first court appearance Thursday morning.

Police did not provide further details.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Wisconsin school district does not have ‘furry protocol’
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Wyatt Hamlin
Iowa Co. daycare provider accused of neglect in death of baby that suffered brain injury
Information and results from the 2021 Wisconsin Spring Election.
2022 Wisconsin Spring Election Results
A California woman is $10 million richer thanks to an accidental button push at a lottery...
Woman wins $10M lottery prize after being ‘pushed’ into buying scratch-off ticket

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Jury says deadlocked on some charges in Whitmer kidnap plot trial; judge says keep working
Four people are dead after what's believed to be a murder-suicide. It happened Thursday night...
Man killed estranged wife, son, former daughter-in-law before taking his own life in Mississippi, sheriff says
Residents of a small Ukrainian town successfully fought against Russian soldiers. (CNN, SERGIY...
Soldiers, civilians defend small Ukrainian town from Russian forces
A still from a video shared by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shows a missile on the...
Strike kills 50 at Ukraine rail station crowded with people
This Feb. 6, 2022, booking photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and...
Mass shooting suspect served less time due to California law