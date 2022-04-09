Advertisement

2nd time the charm? Jennifer Lopez announces engagement to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez announces her engagement to Ben Affleck.
Jennifer Lopez announces her engagement to Ben Affleck.(AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged for a second time.

The actress made the announcement in her newsletter Friday night along with a video post on Twitter.

“So I have a really exciting and special story to share,” Lopez said in the video. “It is my inner circle where I share my more personal things and this one’s definitely on the JLo.”

According to People, Lopez’s message included a clip of her admiring a large, green diamond on a silver band on her ring finger. The image was also shared by her sister on social media.

Lopez and Affleck reportedly called off a previous engagement back in 2004.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities were made aware of two Cyber Tipline reports from National Center for Missing and...
Menomonie man facing 10 charges of possession of child porn
Ashley Peggs, surrounded by her four daughters, is currently battling cervical cancer. The...
Fundraiser planned to support cancer patient Ashley Peggs
MagellanTV wants to pay you to watch 24 hours of true crime shows.
This company wants to pay you to watch 24 hours of true crime shows
A customer places first-class stamps on envelopes at a U.S. Post Office in San Jose, Calif. (AP...
Price of stamps to increase starting in July
Festival foods logo
Festival Foods planning new store in Chippewa Falls

Latest News

A 10-year-old is credited with saving his family from a fire.
10-year-old saves family from burning home.
FILE - The Federal Correctional Institution is shown in Dublin, Calif., July 20, 2006. A...
Feds accused of ignoring asbestos, mold at women’s prison
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins killed in auto accident
A Missouri couple was charged with child endangerment after police discovered bags of feces in...
Couple charged with child endangerment after police find ‘bags of feces’ inside home