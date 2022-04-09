Advertisement

Baby formula shortage worsens, may take weeks to improve

A recent review of supplies at 11,000 stores indicates that nearly 30% of popular baby formula...
A recent review of supplies at 11,000 stores indicates that nearly 30% of popular baby formula brands may be sold out.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A baby formula shortage in many parts of the United States is forcing retailers to ration their supplies.

Walgreens is limiting shoppers to three infant and toddler formula products per transaction.

A recent review of supplies at 11,000 stores indicates that nearly 30% of popular baby formula brands may be sold out.

Cities like San Antonio and Minneapolis are reporting out-of-stock rates for certain formulas even higher than that, well above 50%.

Part of the problem stems from an Abbott Nutrition recall in mid-February for select lots of Similac and other formulas made in Sturgis, Michigan.

Manufacturers are ramping up production to make up the difference, but they admit it may take weeks for them to catch up.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities were made aware of two Cyber Tipline reports from National Center for Missing and...
Menomonie man facing 10 charges of possession of child porn
Ashley Peggs, surrounded by her four daughters, is currently battling cervical cancer. The...
Fundraiser planned to support cancer patient Ashley Peggs
MagellanTV wants to pay you to watch 24 hours of true crime shows.
This company wants to pay you to watch 24 hours of true crime shows
A customer places first-class stamps on envelopes at a U.S. Post Office in San Jose, Calif. (AP...
Price of stamps to increase starting in July
Festival foods logo
Festival Foods planning new store in Chippewa Falls

Latest News

Funeral services were held for the teen who died at an Orlando amusement park.
Funeral held for teen killed at Orlando amusement park
According to a release by the Vernon County Sheriff’s’ Office, a two-vehicle crash occurred at...
No injuries reported after 2-vehicle crash in Vernon County
Four men have been indicted for a fentanyl conspiracy that resulted in an overdose death.
Justice Dept.: 4 men indicted for fentanyl conspiracy, overdose death
Rene Sanchez’s family is trying to learn how they will live on without him.
Father of 4 young kids shot, killed in argument at gas station; gunman remains on loose