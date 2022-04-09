Advertisement

City of Winona raises $2,600 for sister city in Ukraine

Winona rally
Winona rally(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Saturday, the city of Winona hosted a rally to show support for Ukraine and raise funds for its sister city in Poland. More than 100 people attended the rally.

“We are all neighbors, and regardless of where we come from, what we look like, what we believe in, we have to respect each other,” Winona Mayor Scott Sherman said.

“While this might be a small thing, this make a big difference for the people of Ukraine, and we’re all participating in that,” (R) Sen. Jeremy Miller of Winona said.

The community members of Winona are raising money to send to its sister city in Poland called Bytow. The city is currently rehousing refugees from Ukraine.

“Our shared sorrow can bring us in communion, and not be a weakness, but an actual strength,” Lutheran Campus Center Pastor Corrine Haulotte said.

Attendees heard from many at the rally, including a Ukrainian woman who has family living in Ukraine right now.

“Russia continues to do many war crimes. They struck the missiles a couple days ago in Kramatorsk, and a lot of innocent people died. Those people just wanted to live in a free country, free from dictators in a democracy,” Vika Shevchuk said.

And as more and more Ukrainians flee their country, the Winona community members will accept the refugees with open arms.

“As people from Ukraine or anywhere else in the world that decide to come to this beautiful community that we have here, that we share, it’s important that we respect those other opinions. It’s important that we respect each other,” Sherman said.

“Today, my country is fighting for freedom, for a good future Ukraine got unfortunate to have a neighbor like Russia, but it’s fortunate to have courageous and brave people like we have,” Shevchuk said.

The donation goal was to raise $2,000 in the next two weeks. After Saturday’s rally, the community raised $2,600 for its sister city in Poland.

