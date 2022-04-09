Fundraiser planned to support cancer patient Ashley Peggs

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A fundraiser this weekend hopes to help keep your kids busy while also raising money for a Chippewa Valley family.

In December, Dan Peggs was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography. A few weeks later, his ex-wife Ashley Peggs was diagnosed with cervical cancer at the age of 34.

Ashley was previously diagnosed with HPV, which her friends say she got from her ex-husband.

Since then, community members have rallied around her and they’re doing it again this Sunday with another fundraiser.

To help with ongoing medical expenses, a fun day is planned at Action City in Eau Claire April 10. From 9am-5pm attendees can purchase $50 passes per person to access arcade games, Go Karts, the trampoline park and more. 20 percent of the proceeds is going directly to Ashley and her family.

The event organizer says this is the first of many fundraisers he plans to throw for Ashley this year.

“It’s hard to put a dollar amount [we hope to raise], but with Ashley and her medical expenses it’s always going to be reoccurring,” explained Bailey Hawke-James. “[We want to] raise as much as possible for her to help her family as well. Anything helps. I know Ashley has been super grateful and appreciative of everything.”

Ashley and her four daughters will be in attendance for the festivities.

In addition to the passes, pizza and soda will be provided from 12pm-2pm. T-shirts will also be for sale with proceeds going to the Peggs family.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.