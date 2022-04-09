Advertisement

“It sends a very strong message,” St. Norbert College professor reacts to Judge Jackson’s confirmation

They girls now see a role model on the nation's highest court
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s speech Friday afternoon on the White House South Lawn struck a chord with some Black women when she said, “We’ve made it.”

It drew the applause of those in attendance as Jackson called her appointment to the United States Supreme Court the “greatest honor of my life.”

“April 7, 2022, is forever going to be a ‘her-storic’ -- not historic but ‘her-storic’ -- moment in the life of every girl in America,” Dr. Bola Delano-Oriaran said.

George Washington was inaugurated in April of 1789 as the first president of the United States, and it took until April of 2022 for a Black woman to reach the nation’s top court.

“It sends a very strong message that if she did it, I know I can. That’s the message it’s sending to every child out there, but most especially, every Black girl in America,” Bola Delano-Oriaran said.

She is the dean of social sciences at St. Norbert College and an education professor who does research on African-American children, even writing a book called “Teaching Beautiful Brilliant Black Girls.”

She says role models in history and in textbooks matter for children, and Judge Jackson’s appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court is one step of many towards progress.

“The struggle is there, but as long as we continue to advocate for change systems will work,” Delano-Oriaran said.

She adds that the United States has to continue investing in providing equitable education for children of all races so they can get a fair shot at success.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities were made aware of two Cyber Tipline reports from National Center for Missing and...
Menomonie man facing 10 charges of possession of child porn
Ashley Peggs, surrounded by her four daughters, is currently battling cervical cancer. The...
Fundraiser planned to support cancer patient Ashley Peggs
MagellanTV wants to pay you to watch 24 hours of true crime shows.
This company wants to pay you to watch 24 hours of true crime shows
A customer places first-class stamps on envelopes at a U.S. Post Office in San Jose, Calif. (AP...
Price of stamps to increase starting in July
Festival foods logo
Festival Foods planning new store in Chippewa Falls

Latest News

chicken
HEALTH ALERT: Bird flu identified in Barron County
McRegis girls soccer
SportScene 13 for Friday, April 8th, 2022
Books about growing up as a Black girl
Justice Brown's nomination inspires young Black girls
SportScene 13 Friday
SportScene 13 Friday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN