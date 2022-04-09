“It sends a very strong message,” St. Norbert College professor reacts to Judge Jackson’s confirmation

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s speech Friday afternoon on the White House South Lawn struck a chord with some Black women when she said, “We’ve made it.”

It drew the applause of those in attendance as Jackson called her appointment to the United States Supreme Court the “greatest honor of my life.”

“April 7, 2022, is forever going to be a ‘her-storic’ -- not historic but ‘her-storic’ -- moment in the life of every girl in America,” Dr. Bola Delano-Oriaran said.

George Washington was inaugurated in April of 1789 as the first president of the United States, and it took until April of 2022 for a Black woman to reach the nation’s top court.

“It sends a very strong message that if she did it, I know I can. That’s the message it’s sending to every child out there, but most especially, every Black girl in America,” Bola Delano-Oriaran said.

She is the dean of social sciences at St. Norbert College and an education professor who does research on African-American children, even writing a book called “Teaching Beautiful Brilliant Black Girls.”

She says role models in history and in textbooks matter for children, and Judge Jackson’s appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court is one step of many towards progress.

“The struggle is there, but as long as we continue to advocate for change systems will work,” Delano-Oriaran said.

She adds that the United States has to continue investing in providing equitable education for children of all races so they can get a fair shot at success.

