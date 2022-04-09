Advertisement

Minnesota Legislature approves emergency $1M for bird flu

(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - The Minnesota Legislature has rushed through $1 million in emergency funding to bolster the fight against bird flu.

The highly contagious disease has cost the state’s turkey farmers more than 1 million birds so far.

Senate Agriculture Chairman Torrey Westrom pointed out before the unanimous vote in the Senate and the 129-1 vote in the House on Thursday that the numbers of affected Minnesota farms and birds have doubled in less than a week.

Minnesota is the top turkey producing state, with nearly 700 farms that raise about 40 million birds per year. Across the U.S., the outbreak is the biggest since 2015, with Iowa the hardest hit state.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derailed freight train cars in Altoona, Wis. on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Train derails in Altoona
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins killed in auto accident
Authorities were made aware of two Cyber Tipline reports from National Center for Missing and...
Menomonie man facing 10 charges of possession of child porn
Ashley Peggs, surrounded by her four daughters, is currently battling cervical cancer. The...
Fundraiser planned to support cancer patient Ashley Peggs
chicken
HEALTH ALERT: Bird flu identified in Barron County

Latest News

The Milwaukee Police Dept. believe Musyc A. Hart is at risk of being seriously injured.
AMBER alert issued for missing Milwaukee 3-year-old canceled
The inaugural “Born to Shine Prom” gave about 70 kids from the area a chance to enjoy their...
Chippewa Valley special needs kids enjoy prom Saturday night
UWEC volleyball
SportScene 13 for Saturday, April 9th, 2022
SportScene 13 - Saturday (4/9/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 10 (4/9/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 10 (4/9/22)