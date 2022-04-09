No injuries reported after 2-vehicle crash in Vernon County

TOWN OF FRANKLIN, Wis. (WEAU) -No injuries were reported after a two-vehicle crash occurred in Vernon County Saturday morning.

According to a release by the Vernon County Sheriff’s’ Office, a two-vehicle crash occurred at 11:52 a.m. at the intersection of State Highway 27 and 82.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says in their release, a vehicle driven by 46-year-old Maximiliano Mejia Gomez of Postville, Iowa failed to yield the right of way and pulled out in front of a vehicle driven by 25-year-old of Arlington, Iowa who was traveling northbound on State Highway 27

No injuries were reported. All occupants had been wearing seat belts.

Assisting at the scene were the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, Viroqua Fire Department, and Wisconsin State Patrol.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.