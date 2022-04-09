Advertisement

No injuries reported after 2-vehicle crash in Vernon County

According to a release by the Vernon County Sheriff’s’ Office, a two-vehicle crash occurred at...
According to a release by the Vernon County Sheriff’s’ Office, a two-vehicle crash occurred at 11:52 a.m. at the intersection of State Highway 27 and 82.(Courtesy: Vernon County Sheriff's Office)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF FRANKLIN, Wis. (WEAU) -No injuries were reported after a two-vehicle crash occurred in Vernon County Saturday morning.

According to a release by the Vernon County Sheriff’s’ Office, a two-vehicle crash occurred at 11:52 a.m. at the intersection of State Highway 27 and 82.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says in their release, a vehicle driven by 46-year-old Maximiliano Mejia Gomez of Postville, Iowa failed to yield the right of way and pulled out in front of a vehicle driven by 25-year-old of Arlington, Iowa who was traveling northbound on State Highway 27

No injuries were reported. All occupants had been wearing seat belts.

Assisting at the scene were the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, Viroqua Fire Department, and Wisconsin State Patrol.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities were made aware of two Cyber Tipline reports from National Center for Missing and...
Menomonie man facing 10 charges of possession of child porn
Ashley Peggs, surrounded by her four daughters, is currently battling cervical cancer. The...
Fundraiser planned to support cancer patient Ashley Peggs
MagellanTV wants to pay you to watch 24 hours of true crime shows.
This company wants to pay you to watch 24 hours of true crime shows
A customer places first-class stamps on envelopes at a U.S. Post Office in San Jose, Calif. (AP...
Price of stamps to increase starting in July
Festival foods logo
Festival Foods planning new store in Chippewa Falls

Latest News

The Viennese Ball returns in person.
UWEC’s Viennese Ball returns in-person after 2 years
chicken
HEALTH ALERT: Bird flu identified in Barron County
McRegis girls soccer
SportScene 13 for Friday, April 8th, 2022
Books about growing up as a Black girl
Justice Brown's nomination inspires young Black girls