Train derails in Altoona

Altoona, Wis. (WEAU) - UPDATE: A train derailed Saturday afternoon in Altoona at the corner of Bartlett Ave. and Sunday Drive.

A Union Pacific spokesperson said about 12 cars derailed in Altoona’s rail yard.

The train cars were empty at the time.

They say no one was hurt.

Roads near the scene remained open as crews worked to clean up the scene.

The train derailment is under investigation.

