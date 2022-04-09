Advertisement

Train derails in Altoona

Derailed freight train cars in Altoona, Wis. on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Derailed freight train cars in Altoona, Wis. on Saturday, April 9, 2022.(WEAU)
By Max Cotton and Maria Blough
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Altoona, Wis. (WEAU) - UPDATE: A train derailed Saturday afternoon in Altoona at the corner of Bartlett Ave. and Sunday Drive.

A Union Pacific spokesperson said about 12 cars derailed in Altoona’s rail yard.

The train cars were empty at the time.

They say no one was hurt.

Roads near the scene remained open as crews worked to clean up the scene.

The train derailment is under investigation.

Crews from the Altoona Fire and Police Departments responded to the scene.

